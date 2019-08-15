Quantcast

Recession fears hit FTSE 100; GVC helps mid-caps rise

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as worries of an imminent recession remained after a steep dive in long-term U.S. and UK government bonds yields, while a surge in gambling firms after GVC hiked its profit view helped mid-caps outperform.

The FTSE 100 shed 0.2%, after hitting a more than two-month low in the previous session as 10-year bond yields fell below two-year equivalents for the first time since the financial crisis. The FTSE 250 added 0.5% by 0707 GMT.

Shares of GVC gained 4%, while peer William Hill rose 3%, after the Ladbrokes owner raised its annual core profit forecast after a better-than-expected performance in its UK retail business in the first half of the year.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , US Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar