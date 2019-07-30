Realty Income Corporation (O) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Realty Income Corporation ( O ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.227 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased O prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.18, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of O was $70.18, representing a -5.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.14 and a 28.35% increase over the 52 week low of $54.68.

O is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). O's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports O's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.23%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the O Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to O through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have O as a top-10 holding:

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ( FRI )

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF ( USRT )

iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF ( REET )

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FRI with an increase of 4.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of O at 2.44%.