Realty Income Corporation (O) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Realty Income Corporation ( O ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.227 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased O prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that O has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.39, the dividend yield is 3.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of O was $73.39, representing a -1.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.17 and a 32.12% increase over the 52 week low of $55.55.

O is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). O's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.31. Zacks Investment Research reports O's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.99%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the O Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to O through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have O as a top-10 holding:

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ( FRI )

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF ( USRT )

iShares Trust iShares Global REIT ETF ( REET )

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF ( SDY )

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF ( SPYD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USRT with an increase of 2.95% over the last 100 days. FRI has the highest percent weighting of O at 2.51%.