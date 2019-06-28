Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (O) closed the most recent trading day at $68.97, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.46%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.62%.

O will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, O is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $360.87 million, up 9.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion, which would represent changes of +3.45% and +10.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for O. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. O is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that O has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.05 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.33.

Meanwhile, O's PEG ratio is currently 4.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.