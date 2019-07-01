InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
The RealReal IPO is underway and it's looking good for investors in the stock as of Monday.
Source: The RealReal
Here are a few things for investors to know about the RealReal IPO.
- The stock started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.
- It is trading under the stock ticker "REAL".
- The price of REAL stock for the RealReal IPO is $20 per share.
- RealReal (NYSE: REAL ) will continue to trade its stock via the IPO until July 2, 2019.
- The RealReal IPO has the company offering up 15 million shares of REAL stock.
- There's also an additional 2.25 million shares available to underwriters of the IPO as part of a 30-day option.
- This has the RealReal IPO ranging in value from $300 million to $345 million.
- The lead book-running managers for the IPO are Credit Suisse Securities, BofA Securities, UBS Securities.
- Other book-running managers for the IPO are KeyBanc Capital Markets and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.
- Cowen and Company and Raymond James & Associates are also serving as co-managers for the IPO.
- REAL stock was trading incredibly well on Friday and was up by 44% when the markets closed.
- The stock has cooled down since then, but is still trading above its IPO price of $20 on Monday.
You can follow this link to learn more about the RealReal IPO.
REAL stock was down 9% as of Monday afternoon, but is still up roughly 30% from its IPO price on Friday.
More From InvestorPlace
As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.Compare Brokers
The post RealReal IPO: 12 Things for REAL Stock Investors to Know appeared first on InvestorPlace .