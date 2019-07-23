Quantcast

Realogy News: RLGY Stock Rockets Higher on Amazon Homebuying Deal

By Karl Utermohlen,

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY ) announced a deal with  Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) that is connected to homebuying and real estate agents.

The real estate brokerage announced a deal with the largest online retailer in the planet with the goal of increasing sales for both businesses. The program in question is TurnKey, which aids homebuyers through the Amazon portal, linking them up to a Realogy agent.

This partnership paves the way for potential homeowners to purchase a home, garnering them a complementary Amazon Home Services account, as well as products worth up to $5,000. "We're the market leaders in this industry and we like that position, but you always have to be innovating to stay ahead, you've got to be willing to cannibalize yourself, you've got to do all the things that a big successful company needs to do to stay on the forefront," said Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider.

The real estate brokerage's boss adds how the world has a plethora of low level lead generation in a saturated market that includes "millions of online websites." This means that giving an agent and franchisees high-quality leads from a source like Amazon and Realogy together is a real differentiator that's going to be very powerful for the group," Schneider concludes in his statements, which accompanied the partnership.

RLGY stock is surging about 15.3% Tuesdayl.

