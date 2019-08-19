Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 20, 2019

Realogy Holdings Corp. ( RLGY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 20, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RLGY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that RLGY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.15, the dividend yield is 5.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RLGY was $6.15, representing a -71.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.86 and a 36.06% increase over the 52 week low of $4.52.

RLGY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( BPY ) and CBRE Group, Inc. ( CBRE ). RLGY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.37. Zacks Investment Research reports RLGY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -30.89%, compared to an industry average of 4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RLGY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RLGY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RLGY as a top-10 holding:

Validea Market Legends ETF ( VALX ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VALX with an decrease of -15.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RLGY at 1.59%.