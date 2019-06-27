Really! Consignment site The RealReal prices IPO above the range at $20

The RealReal, an authenticated online luxury consignment store, raised $300 million by offering 15 million shares at $20, above the range of $17 to $19. The RealReal plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol REAL. Credit Suisse, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.
