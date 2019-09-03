Real estate fund ICAMAP comes out against Gazit Globe's Atrium bid

Shutterstock photo





JERUSALEM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Real estate fund manager ICAMAP said on Tuesday it opposes the sale of 40% of Atrium European Real Estate to Israeli developer Gazit Globe , saying the offer was too low and that other buyers should be considered.

Luxembourg-based ICAMAP, which holds a 1.38% stake in Atrium, recommended to Atrium's board to withdraw its recommendation to accept the proposed deal.

Gazit Globe agreed in July to buy the 40% of Atrium it does not already own, betting on growth in densely populated urban areas of Eastern Europe.

It said a fair offer would be in the range of 4.75-5.25 euros per share, versus the 3.75 euros($4.18)Gazit Globe offered.

Atrium shares closed Monday at 3.65 euros.

ICAMAP added that the deal's seven-week "Go-Shop" provision, which allows Atrium to seek other bids, was inadequate and effectively closed the door on finding alternative buyers.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)

