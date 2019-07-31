Kura Sushi USA, which operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US featuring revolving sushi bars, raised $41 million by offering 2.9 million shares at $14, the low end of the $14 to $16 range. The company commands a fully diluted market value of $115 million.
Kura Sushi USA plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KRUS. BMO Capital Markets and Stephens Inc. acted as lead managers on the deal.
The article Ready to roll: Kura Sushi USA prices $41 million IPO at $14, the low end of the range
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.