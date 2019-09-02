RCL Foods meets expectations despite poultry, sugar challenges

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 (Reuters) - South Africa'sRCL Foods met expectations with a 61% drop in annual profit on Monday, sending its shares higher as investors cheered its efforts in the face of an oversupplied poultry sector and a recently implemented sugar tax.

The owner of Rainbow chicken and maker of Selati sugar reported headline earning per share (HEPS) for the 12 months to June 30 of 37.9 cents, down from 96.8 cents but just above the 37 cent expected by analysts, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

Its shares were up 12.75% to 11.50 rand at 0945 GMT, their highest level last since Aug.12.

"This is an incredibly tough industry. The big one was sugar. The sugar tax has dramatically affected the consumption of local sugar," McCurrie said.

Its sugar business recorded an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of 84.5 million rand ($5.55 million), despite a 5% increase in revenue.

Its chicken business reported a 54.1% fall in EBITDA to 214.3 million rand.

Chicken imports have risen, mainly from Brazil and the United States, and more recently from European Union markets after the lifting of Avian Influenza bans against affected countries, it said.

"The significant impact of the sugar tax and unabated growing chicken imports dragged down the performance of the agricultural categories," RCL said, adding the company was seeking a level playing field for local producers from the government and industry stakeholders.

South Africa's sugar tax could slash industry revenue by up to $129 million in the 2018-19 marketing year and prompt restructuring in the sector, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in a report in March.

($1 = 15.2369 rand)