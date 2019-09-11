Quantcast

RCL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.09, changing hands as high as $114.38 per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, RCL's low point in its 52 week range is $89.48 per share, with $133.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $113.53.

