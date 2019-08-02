Quantcast

RBS unveils 1.7 bln stg dividend, pretax profit beats expectations

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, August 2 (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday announced a 1.7 billion pound ($2.06 billion) dividend, but warned a tough economic environment will curtail its profitability over the next 18 months.

The state-backed lender posted stronger-than-expected half-year pretax profits of 2.7 billion pounds, above forecasts of 2.3 billion pounds according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.

The figure was up 48% on 1.8 billion pounds the previous year, largely lifted by a 700 million pound boost from selling its stake in Saudi bank Alawwal.

The lender announced an interim dividend of 2 pence per share and a special dividend of 12 pence.

($1 = 0.8263 pounds)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: RBS


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar