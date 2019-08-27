Quantcast

RBNZ Governor says monetary policy still effective at current settings

WELLINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr said on Wednesday monetary policy was still effective at its current accommodative settings but needed to be paired with broader fiscal and structural reforms to work.

RBNZ cut the official cash rate (OCR) by a steep 50 basis points earlier this month.

"Our research gives us confidence that even at these low levels of interest rates, monetary policy remains as effective as ever at providing timely economic stimulus," Orr said.

However, Orr expects a lower New Zealand dollar would promote export earnings.





