RBC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Regal Beloit Corp (Symbol: RBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.94, changing hands as high as $78.28 per share. Regal Beloit Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RBC's low point in its 52 week range is $66.0352 per share, with $87.31 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $78.16.
