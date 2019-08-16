RBC Bearings (ROLL) Buys Swiss Tool, Boosts Collets Business

RBC Bearings Incorporated ROLL recently closed the buyout of Swiss Tool Systems AG for about CHF 33 million ($33.9 million) from Cross Equity Partners LLP and other private owners. Notably, the company will fund the transaction with cash on hand and debt.





Headquartered in Bürglen, Thurgau, Switzerland, Swiss Tools is a leading supplier of modular tooling systems throughout the world. Also, the company is a major supplier of high-precision boring and turning solutions for metal cutting machines.Swiss Tools' highly engineered products will augment the products offerings of RBC Bearings' collets business. RBC Bearings already has a strong presence in collets and toolholders business in the United States and Europe, and this buyout will enable it to further strengthen customer base.Moreover, the buyout integration process is likely to be seamless, with Swiss Tools' manufacturing processes and design expertise complementing that of RBC Bearings.RBC Bearings believes that expansion in international arenas, building of manufacturing capabilities and benefits from new contracts will boost sales from aerospace and defense markets. For second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ending September 2019), the company anticipates revenues to grow 4.1-5.3% year over year to $180-$182 million.In the past three months, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's share price has increased 15.6% against 4.3% decline recorded by the industry





However, of late, the company is witnessing softness in several industrial end markets, including energy, mining, general industrial and semiconductor markets. We believe that these issues might adversely impact its revenues in the quarters ahead.



