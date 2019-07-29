RBB Bancorp (RBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

RBB Bancorp ( RBB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.79, the dividend yield is 2.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RBB was $19.79, representing a -37.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.44 and a 16.21% increase over the 52 week low of $17.03.

RBB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). RBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports RBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -7.51%, compared to an industry average of 6.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RBB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.