Raytheon (RTN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Raytheon Co. (Symbol: RTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $178.48, changing hands as high as $179.01 per share. Raytheon Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RTN's low point in its 52 week range is $144.27 per share, with $210.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $178.05.
