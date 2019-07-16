Raytheon (RTN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Raytheon (RTN) closed at $180.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.08% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had lost 0.93% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 4.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from RTN as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.61, up 6.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.01 billion, up 5.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.62 per share and revenue of $28.79 billion, which would represent changes of +9.52% and +6.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RTN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RTN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, RTN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.54, so we one might conclude that RTN is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, RTN's PEG ratio is currently 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. RTN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

