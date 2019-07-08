Quantcast

Raytheon Company (RTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Raytheon Company ( RTN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.942 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.53% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $173.65, the dividend yield is 2.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RTN was $173.65, representing a -17.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $210.89 and a 20.36% increase over the 52 week low of $144.27.

RTN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). RTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.73. Zacks Investment Research reports RTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.5%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RTN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have RTN as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF ( CIBR )
  • Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF ( PPA )
  • iShares Trust ( ITA )
  • VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF ( VSDA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSDA with an increase of 14.09% over the last 100 days. CIBR has the highest percent weighting of RTN at 5.48%.

