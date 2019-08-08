Rayonier's (RYN) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates

Rayonier Inc. RYN reported second-quarter 2019 net income per share of 14 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 12 cents. However, both net income and revenues witnessed year-over-year declines.





Net income per share fell from 28 cents earned in the prior-year quarter. Moreover, revenues were down 24.8% year over year to $184.8 million. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $196.1 million.Rayonier's performance was affected by lower operating income in the New Zealand Timber segment, Southern Timber and Real Estate segment. Further, the Pacific Northwest Timber segment incurred operating loss during the quarter. Particularly, uncertainty associated with the U.S.-China trade dispute and choppy lumber market conditions continued to adversely impact the company's performance.During the reported quarter, operating income in the company's Southern Timber segment came in at $14.7 million, down 6.4% year over year. This downside resulted from lower volumes, lower non-timber income and higher depletion rates, partly offset by higher net stumpage prices, and lower overhead and other expenses.The Pacific Northwest Timber segment posted an operating loss of $3.8 million as against $5.6 million of operating income recorded in second-quarter 2018. This was mainly due to lower net stumpage prices, lesser volumes, higher road maintenance and engineering costs, and reduced non-timber income.The New Zealand Timber segment recorded operating income of $12.8 million, down 28.1% from the year-earlier tally. Results indicate lower net stumpage prices, decrease in volumes, higher depletion rates and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts.

Real Estate's operating income was $15.5 million, 18% lower than the year-ago figure of $18.9 million. This was mainly due to a lower number of acres sold, partially muted by a significant rise in weighted-average prices.



The Trading segmen t report ed operating loss of $0.2 million, against operating income of $0.2 million posted in the year-earlier quarter. This indicates lower trading margins resulting from lower volumes and prices.



Liquidity



Rayonier ended the second quarter with $131.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $148.4 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2018. Total long-term debt was $972.8 million, marginally ahead of $972.6 million as on Dec 31, 2018.



Outlook



Rayonier's timber segments continue to be affected by the U.S.-China trade dispute and its corresponding effects. Amid this, the company tempered its expectations for the rest of the year. The company now expects full-year net income attributable to Rayonier of $54-$63 million, EPS of 42-49 cents and adjusted EBITDA of $245-$265 million.



Conclusion



Though Rayonier managed to exceed its earnings expectations, the lackluster performance in revenues is discouraging. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war and the resultant impact keep us apprehensive about its timber segment's performance. In fact, in the Pacific Northwest Timber segment, the company has deferred planned harvest in response to weak market conditions and given the current trade dispute issues, Rayonier forecasts limited upside to current prices through the rest of the year.



Currently, Rayonier carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Rayonier Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise



Rayonier Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rayonier Inc. Quote

Performance of Other REITs



Public Storage PSA reported second-quarter 2019 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.64, which improved 2.7% from the prior-year figure of $2.57. The reported figure also exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Higher realized annual rent per occupied square foot supported the company's same-store performance. Additionally, Public Storage benefited from its expansion efforts.



Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT posted second-quarter FFO per share of $1.60, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58. The reported figure also improved from the prior-year tally of $1.55. Results reflected rise in property operating income and cash-basis rollover growth on comparable spaces. The company also hiked its regular quarterly dividend.



Equity Residential EQR delivered second-quarter 2019 normalized FFO per share of 86 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker. Additionally, normalized FFO per share figure came in 6.2% higher than the 81 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Results mirrored improved same-store net operating income (NOI) and lease-up NOI, and other non-same store NOI.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>