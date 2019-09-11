Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Rayonier Inc. ( RYN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.27 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RYN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RYN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.95, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RYN was $27.95, representing a -19.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.81 and a 8.21% increase over the 52 week low of $25.83.

RYN is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). RYN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports RYN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -42.19%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RYN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RYN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RYN as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund ( WOOD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an decrease of -8.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RYN at 8.25%.