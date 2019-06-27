Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Raymond James Financial, Inc. ( RJF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RJF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that RJF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $80.85, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RJF was $80.85, representing a -17.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $97.62 and a 16.98% increase over the 52 week low of $69.12.

RJF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley ( MS ) and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ). RJF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.81. Zacks Investment Research reports RJF's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.38%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RJF Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RJF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RJF as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF ( IAI )

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF ( FNCL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FNCL with an increase of 3.13% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of RJF at 4.37%.