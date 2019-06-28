Rare yield ensures success for Mediobanca OBG reopener

Shutterstock photo





LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - A rarity in terms of spread and yield helped Mediobanca reel in more than €1.7bn of orders to a €750m long seven-year covered bond last Monday, even though the deal was priced deeply through the Italian sovereign's curve.

Mediobanca's deal, which reopened the Italian covered bond market after three months without supply, followed a rally in Italian government bonds. This shift was supportive, bankers said, as it meant the give-up versus the sovereign was smaller than it would have been.

However, at a final spread of 53bp - down from IPTs of 65bp area - the covered bond was still priced 110bp through the sovereign.

The spread is the widest for a euro benchmark covered bond since the last Italian benchmark on March 15.

Such yields have also been hard to come by. The average yield of deals in the iBoxx EUR Covered Index was at 0.06% on Monday.

"Any core covered bond is pricing from zero to 10bp over swaps, and now, unless you go out to 10 years, that is never going to yield more than 25bp at best," said a syndicate banker at one Mediobanca's leads.

Mediobanca was deemed to have paid a new issue concession of around 2bp, based on the curves of comparable Italian issuers. Bankers said Mediobanca's own curve was of limited use for determining fair value as it is flat and illiquid.

The deal is expected to be rated AA by Fitch.

BBVA, Credit Agricole, Mediobanca, Natixis and UniCredit ran the trade.