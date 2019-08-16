SpringWorks Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare cancers, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering.
SpringWorks' lead product candidate, nirogacestat, is an oral, small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor, initially in development for the treatment of desmoid tumors, a rare soft tissue tumor, for which there are currently no FDA-approved therapies. Nirogacestat was granted both Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation in August 2017, and a Phase 3 clinical trial was initiated in May 2019.
The Stamford, CT-based company was founded in 2017 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol SWTX. SpringWorks Therapeutics filed confidentially on June 7, 2019. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Cowen are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
The article Rare disease biotech SpringWorks Therapeutics files for a $115 million IPO
originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com. Investment Disclosure:
The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO)
, Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
, or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.