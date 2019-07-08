Rare disease biotech Fulcrum Therapeutics sets terms for $77 million IPO

Fulcrum Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing therapies based on gene regulation for rare diseases, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.
The Cambridge, MA-based company plans to raise $77 million by offering 4.5 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Fulcrum Therapeutics would command a fully diluted market value of $411 million.
Fulcrum Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FULC. Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and SVB Leerink are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 15, 2019.
