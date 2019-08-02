RARE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.01, changing hands as low as $57.09 per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RARE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RARE's low point in its 52 week range is $37.44 per share, with $90.98 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $57.15.
