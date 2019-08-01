RAPT Therapeutics postpones $75 million IPO

RAPT Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases, postponed its IPO on Thursday. It had filed to raise $75 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $14 to $16.
The South San Francisco, CA-based company was founded in 2015 and booked n/a in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RAPT. BofA Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.
