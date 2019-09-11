Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Range Resources Corporation ( RRC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that RRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.51, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RRC was $4.51, representing a -75.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.60 and a 34.23% increase over the 52 week low of $3.36.

RRC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). RRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.49. Zacks Investment Research reports RRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -67.94%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.