Rand rattled by stronger U.S payrolls data, South African stocks slip

Reuters





JOHANNESBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - The rand slumped on Friday as data showing U.S. job growth rebounded strongly in June sent the dollar sharply higher, while the resources sector led South African stocks lower.

The South African currency was on course for a fall of around 0.8% for the week after dropping 1% against the U.S. dollar to 14.1900.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 added 9.5 basis points to 8.170%.

Bullion shares fell 1.72%, with Gold Fields down 2.27% to 71.93 rand and AngloGold Ashanti dropped 2.08% to 378.80 rand.

Iron Ore supplier Kumba Iron Ore , was among the biggest fallers, down 7.34% to 471.68 rand.

"General commodity prices have come lower mainly due to concerns within the iron ore space that is why we saw single commodity counters like Kumba taking a big knock today," said Paul Chakaduka, a trader at Johannesburg-based Global Trader.

Drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare , was among the fallers, down 4.89% to 99.64 rand after it said it had terminated talks with a potential partner in Europe.