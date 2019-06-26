Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Ralph Lauren Corporation ( RL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.688 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.08% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $113.68, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RL was $113.68, representing a -23.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $147.79 and a 18.87% increase over the 52 week low of $95.63.

RL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as V.F. Corporation ( VFC ) and Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ). RL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.25. Zacks Investment Research reports RL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.54%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RL as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF ( FDIS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDIS with an increase of 6.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RL at 0.19%.