Raiffeisen Bank International's Q2 net profit beats estimates

Reuters





VIENNA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International's second-quarter net profit fell slightly but stillbeat expectations as risk costs in its eastern European markets remained low.

Consolidated net profit in the three months through June fell more than 3% to 345 million euros$386.6 million from 357 million a year earlier, RBI said. That was better than the average estimate of 306 million euros in (graphic).

"Despite the low interest rate environment, net interest income and net fee and commission income developed very positively, and risk costs remained at a very low level," Chief Executive Johann Strobl said in a statement.

RBI's "levies and special governmental measures" shrank to 17 million euros from 114 million in the previous three months as RBI said it had front-loaded those charges in the first quarter.

($1 = 0.8923 euros)