Radius (RDUS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.8%

Radius Health, Inc.RDUS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 39.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen four positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Radius. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Radius currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Medical - Drugs industry may consider FibroGen, Inc FGEN , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

