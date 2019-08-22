Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019

Radian Group Inc. ( RDN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.002 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased RDN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that RDN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.61, the dividend yield is .04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RDN was $22.61, representing a -8.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.62 and a 53.03% increase over the 52 week low of $14.78.

RDN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). RDN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.86. Zacks Investment Research reports RDN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.67%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RDN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RDN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RDN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FNK )

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd ( JKL )

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF ( IWN )

GS ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF ( GSSC )

iShares Russell 2000 ETF ( IWM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSSC with an decrease of -0.78% over the last 100 days. FNK has the highest percent weighting of RDN at 0.81%.