Quantcast

Quintana (QES) to Divest Pressure Pumping Assets, Cut Costs

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Of late, Quintana Energy Services QES announces its exit from the pressure pumping business for conventional oil wells in Kansas and Bartlesville, OK to reduce costs and sustain itself in the tough operating environment.

As part of expense management measures, Quintana will be selling its prevalent pressure pumping assets to the privately-held Hurricane Services for $4.4 million. The assets, which included 12,000 hydraulic horsepower, five facilities and 26 employees, fetched revenues of $2.2 million for the first half of 2019.

In a bid to cut costs, Quintana also dissolved its COO position, earlier this month. This cost-controlling move will lower the company's expenses by $1.42 million (plus a base salary of $393,077).
Further, Quintana has announced the layoff of almost 10% of its staff, which represents more than 130 employees.

This Houston, TX-based company is bearing the brunt of decelerating demand growth due to the upstream operators' constraints in the capital expenditure budget.  

Apart from cost issues, Quintana is looking to decrease debt to trim its interest outgo. For the recently reported second quarter, Quintana incurred interest expenses of $853,000, higher than the first quarter's $671,000 and the year-ago quarter's $433,000. Unsurprisingly, Quintana's earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters.

The disposal of the pressure pumping business along with the other steps taken by the company is likely to help it improve its leverage and slash costs.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. Price

Quintana Energy Services Inc. Price

Quintana Energy Services Inc. price | Quintana Energy Services Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Quintana carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Better-ranked players in the energy space include Enbridge Inc ENB , Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ and World Fuel Services Corporation INT , each holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Enbrid ge earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.

Dril-Quip earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the previous four quarters.

World Fuel Services earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation


Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

World Fuel Services Corporation (INT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Quintana Energy Services Inc. (QES): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: DRQ , INT , ENB , QES


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar