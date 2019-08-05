QuinStreet Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (Symbol: QNST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.35, changing hands as low as $15.11 per share. QuinStreet, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 7.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QNST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QNST's low point in its 52 week range is $12.1198 per share, with $20.02 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.27.
