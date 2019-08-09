Quidel Corp. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for QDEL

In trading on Friday, shares of Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.31, changing hands as high as $60.65 per share. Quidel Corp. shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QDEL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, QDEL's low point in its 52 week range is $44.27 per share, with $77.63 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.24.
