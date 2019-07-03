Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated ( DGX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DGX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $103.23, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGX was $103.23, representing a -10.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $115.64 and a 30.75% increase over the 52 week low of $78.95.

DGX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ) and Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM ). DGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.22. Zacks Investment Research reports DGX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.69%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DGX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DGX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF ( IHF )

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF ( PVAL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PVAL with an decrease of -4.24% over the last 100 days. IHF has the highest percent weighting of DGX at 3.77%.