Quantcast

Qudian (QD) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.2%

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

Qudian Inc. QD was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $6.74 -$8.72 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Qudian currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR Price

Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR Price

Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR price | Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

Investors interested in the Financial - Consumer Loans industry may consider Navient Corporation NAVI , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see  the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is QD going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Qudian Inc. Sponsored ADR (QD): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: NAVI , QD


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar