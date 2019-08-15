Quantcast

Quarterly sales at UK's Asda edge higher, helped by later Easter

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Asda, the British supermarket arm of U.S. retail giant Walmart , said underlying sales edged higher in its latest quarter, helped by the later timing of Easter this year, but cautioned uncertainty around Brexit was affecting customers.

The group, whose attempt to be taken over by rival Sainsbury's for 7.3 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) was blocked by Britain's competition regulator in April, said on Thursday its like-for-like sales rose 0.5% in its fiscal second quarter.

That compares with a decline of 1.1% in the previous quarter, or a rise of 0.5% adjusted for the later timing of Easter this year.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar