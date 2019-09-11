Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Quarterhill Inc. ( QTRH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.009 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased QTRH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -4.32% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.42, the dividend yield is 3.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QTRH was $1.42, representing a -8.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $1.55 and a 65.12% increase over the 52 week low of $.86.

QTRH is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Dolby Laboratories ( DLB ) and InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC ). QTRH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29. Zacks Investment Research reports QTRH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 120.83%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QTRH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.