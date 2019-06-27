Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019

Quanta Services, Inc. ( PWR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PWR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.73, the dividend yield is .42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PWR was $37.73, representing a -7.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $41 and a 35.23% increase over the 52 week low of $27.90.

PWR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as EMCOR Group, Inc. ( EME ) and TopBuild Corp. ( BLD ). PWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports PWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 32.86%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PWR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PWR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index ( GRID )

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF ( FLM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GRID with an increase of 7.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PWR at 4.5%.