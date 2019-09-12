Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Quanex Building Products Corporation ( NX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.4, the dividend yield is 1.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NX was $18.4, representing a -5.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.55 and a 71.96% increase over the 52 week low of $10.70.

NX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ) and Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ). NX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.29. Zacks Investment Research reports NX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 42.31%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NX as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF ( FDM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 4.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NX at 1.03%.