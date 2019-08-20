Quality ETFs for Volatile Markets

Stocks have rebounded nicely after a brutal sell-off last week. However, with rising trade tensions and slowing global growth, investors have been pouring a lot of money into quality ETF. These ETFs hold stocks with excellen t earnings records and strong balance sheets. Such stocks hold up rather well during market swings.
Many academic studies have demonstrated that high quality companies--as determined by factors such as high earnings quality and low leverage-- consistently deliver better risk adjusted returns than the broader market over the long term.
An academic paper " Quality Minus Junk " studied quality stocks--defined as those with high profits, high growth, low risk, and high payouts, and found that these stocks yield above-average risk-adjusted returns. The study was based on a broad sample of stocks covering 24 developed countries between 1986 and 2012.
To learn more about the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF ( QUAL ), the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF ( SPHQ ) and the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF ( QUS ), please watch the short video above.
Top holdings in these ETFs include high quality stocks like Apple ( AAPL ). Microsoft ( MSFT ), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ), Facebook ( FB ) and Mastercard ( MA )
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS): ETF Research Reports Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ): ETF Research Reports Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL): ETF Research Reports To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report