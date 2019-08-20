Quality ETFs for Volatile Markets

Stocks have rebounded nicely after a brutal sell-off last week. However, with rising trade tensions and slowing global growth, investors have been pouring a lot of money into quality ETF. These ETFs hold stocks with excellen t earnings records and strong balance sheets. Such stocks hold up rather well during market swings.

Many academic studies have demonstrated that high quality companies--as determined by factors such as high earnings quality and low leverage-- consistently deliver better risk adjusted returns than the broader market over the long term.

An academic paper " Quality Minus Junk " studied quality stocks--defined as those with high profits, high growth, low risk, and high payouts, and found that these stocks yield above-average risk-adjusted returns. The study was based on a broad sample of stocks covering 24 developed countries between 1986 and 2012.

To learn more about the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF ( QUAL ), the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF ( SPHQ ) and the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF ( QUS ), please watch the short video above.

Top holdings in these ETFs include high quality stocks like Apple ( AAPL ). Microsoft ( MSFT ), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ), Facebook ( FB ) and Mastercard ( MA )

