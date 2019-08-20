Quantcast

Quality ETFs for Volatile Markets

By Neena Mishra,

Shutterstock photo

Stocks have rebounded nicely after a brutal sell-off last week. However, with rising trade tensions and slowing global growth, investors have been pouring a lot of money into quality ETF. These ETFs hold stocks with excellen t earnings records and strong balance sheets.  Such stocks hold up rather well during market swings.

Many academic studies have demonstrated that high quality companies--as determined by factors such as high earnings quality and low leverage-- consistently deliver better risk adjusted returns than the broader market over the long term.

An academic paper " Quality Minus Junk " studied quality stocks--defined as those with high profits, high growth, low risk, and high payouts, and found that these stocks yield above-average risk-adjusted returns. The study was based on a broad sample of stocks covering 24 developed countries between 1986 and 2012.

To learn more about the iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF ( QUAL ), the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF ( SPHQ ) and the SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF ( QUS ), please watch the short video above.

Top holdings in these ETFs include high quality stocks like Apple ( AAPL ). Microsoft ( MSFT ), Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ), Facebook ( FB ) and Mastercard ( MA )

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.  Get it free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS): ETF Research Reports

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ): ETF Research Reports

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: FB , JNJ , AAPL , MSFT , QUS


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar