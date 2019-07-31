Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

The race for the coveted top spot in the realm of 5G technology continues to be the primary catalyst to own Qualcomm (QCOM) stock. 5G promises lightning-fast speeds, superior responsiveness and better wireless coverage. But it doesn't appear that the market is fully convinced that Qualcomm will be the only game in town. Will it matter?

The largest maker of chips for smartphones is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. Not only has Qualcomm boasted that it’s leading the charge to be the main supplier of technology for 5G phones coming this year, but the company has also already announced new products aimed at securing its lead in the automotive market. This, however, was before last week’s news that Apple (AAPL) had acquired Intel’s (INTC) modem chip business for an estimated $1 billion.

Investors will also listen closely to Qualcomm’s guidance to gauge strength and weakness in end-market demand, especially given recent concerns about a stalling smartphone market. The good news is that global semiconductor market fundamentals are starting to improve. And Qualcomm stock, despite rising 32% year to date, is still cheap considering the recent judgments on its licensing business which suggests the company won’t see any adverse effects on that business anytime soon.

For the quarter that ended June, Wall Street expects Qualcomm to earn 75 cents per share on revenue of $5.08 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.63 billion. For the full year, ending in October, earnings of $3.79 per share would rise 2.7% year over year, while full-year revenue of $20.39 billion would decline 10.3% year over year.

The chipmaker has established a solid track record of topping analysts’ earnings estimates, averaging an almost 30% beat in the last two quarters. In the second quarter, Qualcomm reported revenue of $4.9 billion on earnings of 77 cents per share. The numbers where far better than the consensus estimate for revenue of $4.8 billion on earnings of 71 cents per share. The top- and bottom-line beat was driven by improved performance in the company’s licensing business.

Qualcomm also said it expected to realize a cash payment from Apple of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion in the just-ended fiscal third quarter as a result of its settlement with Apple. But the bigger story was the company’s outlook for 5G technology, which, of its prospects, Qualcomm believes will provide a key growth opportunity in the future. Apple buying Intel’s modem business could in the future limit Qualcomm’s iPhone presence.

In that vein, investors on Wednesday will look to see the extent to which Qualcomm’s much-improved modem performance help it secure higher fees going forward. Qualcomm management on Wednesday will need detail on how it plans to respond to a potential threat from Apple and guide in a manner that suggests confidence in its business for both the near and long term.