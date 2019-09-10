QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased QCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that QCOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.21, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QCOM was $78.21, representing a -13.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $90.34 and a 59.29% increase over the 52 week low of $49.10.

QCOM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI ) and Nokia Corporation ( NOK ). QCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.82. Zacks Investment Research reports QCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.13%, compared to an industry average of 8.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QCOM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to QCOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have QCOM as a top-10 holding:

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund ( SOXX )

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF ( PXQ )

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF ( SMH )

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF ( PSI )

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF ( IDRV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 3.59% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of QCOM at 7.88%.