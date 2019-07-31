Quantcast

Qualcomm forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates

By Reuters

July 31 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, sending its shares down 4% in extended trading.

The company forecast total revenue of between $4.3 billion and $5.1 billion for its fourth quarter, below analysts' average estimate of $5.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell to $4.9 billion in the third quarter, missing analysts' estimates of $5.08 billion.

Qualcomm's revenue for the third quarter excluded a roughly $4.6 billion payment from Apple Inc for previously unpaid royalties while the two were in a legal dispute.

Including the payment, revenue was $9.64 billion.





