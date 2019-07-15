Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Quaker Chemical Corporation ( KWR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.385 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased KWR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $186.72, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KWR was $186.72, representing a -16.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $224.30 and a 20.15% increase over the 52 week low of $155.40.

KWR is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). KWR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.52. Zacks Investment Research reports KWR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.53%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KWR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KWR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KWR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF ( PSCM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSCM with an decrease of -4.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KWR at 8.04%.