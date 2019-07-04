Quantcast

Quake of magnitude 6.5 hits northwest of Canada's Vancouver island -USGS

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


SINGAPORE, July 4 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck northwest of Canada'sVancouver island, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

There was no tsunami warning or immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which the agency said hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) about 225 km (140 miles) northwest of Port Hardy.

