Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Quad Graphics, Inc ( QUAD ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased QUAD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that QUAD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.78, the dividend yield is 12.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QUAD was $9.78, representing a -58.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.83 and a 35.46% increase over the 52 week low of $7.22.

QUAD is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC ( RELX ) and Thomson Reuters Corp ( TRI ). QUAD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.71. Zacks Investment Research reports QUAD's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -64.25%, compared to an industry average of -14%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the QUAD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.